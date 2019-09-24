New Delhi: A senior manager of Punjab National Bank (PNB) and a middleman were on Tuesday arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for demanding a sum of Rs 1 lakh as bribe over the purchase of buffaloes, stated a report.

The middleman, who is allegedly a private person, was nabbed by the investigative agency while he was accepting the hefty bribe amount during the disbursement of loans from the complainant on behalf of the PNB manager. Soon the manager was also arrested.

Based on a complaint, a case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act against the PNB bank manager employed in the Kanwal area branch in Haryana’s Rewari district.

The CBI also raided the premises of the accused in Mohindergarh area of Haryana. In an official statement, the CBI noted that the Haryana Animal Husbandry Department had allegedly approved a loan amount of Rs 24,72,975 to the complainant under a scheme for running a milk dairy unit at Kushpura village in Haryana’s Rewari district.

“The accused allegedly directed the complainant to hand over a bribe amount of Rs 1 lakh to the middleman in lieu of part disbursement of Rs 7,92,000 against the purchase of buffaloes,” said the CBI statement as quoted by news agency IANS.