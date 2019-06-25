New Delhi: Following massive diplomatic pressure from India, Antigua PM Gaston Browne said that his government has decided to revoke the citizenship of fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi. Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi are wanted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Rs 13,400 crore PNB scam.

Speaking to a newspaper, Browne said that Choksi has exhausted all his legal options, he will be repatriated to India. “Choksi’s citizenship was processed, he got through. We do have recourse, the reality is that his citizenship will be revoked and he will be deported to India,” the PM said.

He added,”Presently the matter is before the court, so we have to allow for due process. We have conveyed to the Indian government that criminals also have fundamental rights and Choksi has a right to go to court to defend his position. But I can assure you, after he has exhausted all of his legal options, he will be extradited.”

Earlier in January, Choksi had surrendered his Indian passport to the High Commission in Guyana. He had taken citizenship of Antigua last year.