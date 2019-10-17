New Delhi: Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam accused Nirav Modi will, on Thursday, appear via video link from his London jail for a regular remand hearing in London’s Westminster court.

In the previous hearing, held on September 19, the court had extended his judicial custody till October 17. Modi, who has challenged his extradition to India on charges of fraud and money laundering in the case, was told by the court that it was working towards a five-day trial between May 11-15, 2020.

The fugitive businessman, under UK law, has to appear for a fresh hearing every 28 days.

Modi, whose uncle Mehul Choksi, too, is an accused in the Rs 13.5-crore scam, was arrested in March 2019 by the Scotland Yard on charges brought by the Government of India (GoI). He is since lodged at the Wadsworth Prison in south-west London and is being represented, in the court, by the U’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

His team has already made four bail applications, all of which were rejected on him being deemed as a ‘flight risk.’

Nirav Modi and his family escaped from India in early 2018, days before the news of the scam broke. While he was located in London, his uncle Choksi, meanwhile, surfaced in Antigua and Barbuda and took up its citizenship.

Recently, Interpol issued a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against Modi’s brother Nehal, who is accused of helping his brother in laundering bank funds.