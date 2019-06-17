New Delhi: Fugitive diamond merchant Mehul Choksi on Monday submitted an affidavit to High Court of Judicature at Bombay claiming serious health issues for not being able to appear before the court.

In his affidavit, he stated that he left the country for medical treatment and is unable to return for the same reason. “I am currently residing in Antigua and willing to co-operate in the investigation. If the court may deem it fit, it may direct the investigating officer to travel to Antigua,” he said.

However, he also said that he is willing to co-operate in the investigation regarding the multi-crore PNB scam and will travel back to the country as soon as he is “medically fit to travel.”

Choksi also stated, ” I am willing to appear before a special court and before investigating officer through video conferencing.”

He further said that the claims of Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that he is running away from the probe are incorrect and medical reasons have forced him to stay in Antigua.

Mehul Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi are accused by the probe agencies of securing loans and laundering money worth Rs 13,400 crore in the PNB scam. The ED had earlier declared Choksi as a “fugitive and absconder” calling his action to a deliberate attempt to escape probe by the investigating agencies.

Currently, Mehul Choksi resides in Antigua while his nephew Nirav Modi is situated at London’s Wandsworth prison after his arrest on March 19.