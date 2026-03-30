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What is the difference between PNG, CNG, LPG, and LNG? A simple guide as energy concerns rise globally

What is the difference between PNG, CNG, LPG, and LNG? A simple guide as energy concerns rise globally

Amid the West Asia crisis, understanding PNG, CNG, LPG, and LNG becomes crucial as energy supply concerns grow and these fuels play key roles in daily life and transportation.

PNG CNG LPG LNG difference

PNG gas, CNG gas, LPG gas, LNG gas – you must be hearing a lot about these gases these days with rising uncertainty over West Asia and interruptions in energy flow. But why so many gases? Aren’t they all just gases? Let’s try and understand.

There are four types of fuel gas that India uses

1) LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas)

This is the gas that is usually supplied to homes for cooking in cylinders. It is a mixture of propane and butane.

2) PNG (Piped Natural Gas)

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This is natural gas that is supplied through pipelines to homes.

3) CNG (Compressed Natural Gas)

This is natural gas that is compressed at a high pressure. It is mostly used to fuel our vehicles.

4) LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas)

This is natural gas that has been cooled to a very low temperature so that it can be easily transported from one place to another – often across countries.

Fuel State Used For Stored As LPG Liquid (stored), Gas (used) Cooking, heating Cylinders PNG Gas Household cooking, piped supply Pipelines CNG Gas (compressed) Vehicle fuel High-pressure cylinders LNG Liquid (cryogenic) Transport, industrial fuel Cryogenic tanks

With PNG = Piped Natural Gas, CNG = Compressed Natural Gas & LNG = Liquefied Natural Gas.

Why are we talking about all these gases?

As you might have read in the news, the war in West Asia is causing problems for India. As the Strait of Hormuz is disrupted, our imports of crude oil and petroleum products are affected. Because India imports a lot of LPG and LNG, there has been some shortage of LPG that we consume in cylinders at home.

Most of our LPG and LNG comes through the Middle East. So with tensions rising there, India is looking at alternatives like PNG (Piped Natural Gas) which comes from Tata Gas pipeline across the country, and CNG which is used by our buses and public transport vehicles.

PNG is also being looked at by people as an alternative cooking fuel since its supply won’t be affected by the war and there are fears of domestic LPG cylinder supply being disrupted. PNG is available throughout the day (unlike LPG which has rotational load shedding until further notice). You can’t run out of PNG supply at home like you can with LPG. Also, since PNG is odorless and lighter than air, the risk of an explosion is less because the gas leaks into the atmosphere quickly.

Difference between LPG, PNG, CNG and LNG

Hope you now know the difference between PNG gas, CNG gas, LPG gas and LNG gas. Simple – they are used for different purposes. Let us know if you have any more questions about them in the comments below.

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