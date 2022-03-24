New Delhi: Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has hiked the price of domestic piped natural gas (PNG) in Delhi by Rs 1 per standard cubic meter (SCM) to Rs 36.61 per unit. The new price will come into effect from today, March 24. This means more expensive cooking fuel for the nearly 1.68 million domestic households that use IGL’s PNG across the country.Also Read - The Kashmir Files Box Office Day 13 Update: Vivek Agnihotri's Film Beats Sooryavanshi, to Become Biggest Blockbuster in Post-Pandemic - Check Detailed Collection Report

The increase in PNG prices comes a day after fuel retailers raised LPG price by Rs 50 per cylinder and began increasing petrol and diesel rates in the wake of the spike in global gas and oil prices respectively.

After the hike, PNG will cost Rs 36.61 per unit (SCM, or standard cubic metre) in Delhi and Rs 35.86 per unit in Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida, according to messages sent to consumers.

Domestic PNG Retail Prices

Delhi- Rs 36.61

Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad- Rs 35.85

Karnal & Rewari- Rs 35.42

Gurugram- Rs 34.81

Muzaffarnagar, Meerut & Shamli- Rs 39.37

Ajmer, Patil & Rajsamand- Rs 42.023

The IGL had on March 8 raised CNG prices by 50 paisa per kg but left PNG prices unchanged. CNG now costs Rs 57.51 per kg in Delhi and Rs 59.58 per kg in Ghaziabad and Noida.