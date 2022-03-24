New Delhi: Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has hiked the price of domestic piped natural gas (PNG) in Delhi by Rs 1 to 36.61 per unit (measured in standard cubic metres or scm). According to IGL, the new price will come into effect from Thursday (March 24). This means more expensive cooking fuel for the nearly 1.68 million domestic households that use IGL’s PNG across the country.Also Read - CNG Prices Hiked in Delhi-NCR. Check New Rates HERE

In Gautam Budh Nagar, the IGL customers shall now have to pay Rs 35.86/SCM after the price rise. In Ghaziabad too, the domestic PNG price has been increased by Rs 1.00 per SCM to partially cover the hike in input gas cost. The applicable price in Gautam Budh Nagar would be Rs 35.86/SCM.

Also Read - IGL Hikes Gas Prices in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan. Check Latest CNG Rates in 3 States Here

Earlier today, reports had suggested that Gujarat Gas has announced a price hike of Rs 3 in compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) segments. This implies a 4% increase in CNG and about an 8% rise in PNG prices.

Meanwhile, the prices of Petrol and diesel were also hiked on Wednesday by 80 paise a litre for a second consecutive day. Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 97.01 per litre while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 88.27 per litre to Rs 86.67. In Mumbai, the petrol price rose to Rs 111.67 per litre, and diesel to Rs 95.85 per litre. As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost Rs 106.34 and Rs 91.42 and Rs 102.91 and Rs 92.95 respectively.

Check the Latest Rates Below:

Petrol Price Diesel Price Delhi Rs 97.01 Rs 88.27 Mumbai Rs 111.67 Rs 95.85 Kolkata Rs 106.34 Rs 91.42 Chennai Rs 102.91 Rs 92.95

To recall, on November 4th, the government had announced a cut of Rs 5 per litre in excise duty on petrol and an Rs 10 per litre cut in excise duty on diesel to provide relief to customers against the soaring international crude oil prices.