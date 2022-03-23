New Delhi: Following the backlash from people for its plan to deliver food items within 10-minutes, Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal on Wednesday clarified that ‘Instant’ delivery will only be applicable on items that are popular, standardised, and can therefore be dispatched within two minutes.Also Read - 'Ye Baat Digest Nahi Ho Rahi Hai': Memes Storm Twitter After Zomato Announces 10-Minute Delivery Service

Becoming the first firm in the world, food delivery platform Zomato on Monday announced to deliver food items under its 10-minute delivery plan, starting with Gurugram.

Giving details, he added that kitchen preparation time under 10-minute delivery will be 2 to 4 minutes because of limited, fast-selling menus and predictable demand.

Hello twitter, good morning 🙂 I just want to tell you more about how 10-minute delivery works, and how it is as safe for our delivery partners as 30-minute delivery. This time, please take 2 minutes to read through this (before the outrage) 😀 (1/2) https://t.co/PKKn97NhTf pic.twitter.com/NAfw20K1rF — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) March 22, 2022

Even though Zomato has not come up with a detailed menu for the 10-minute delivery, Goyal has listed a few food items. According to Goyal the food items such as poha, bread omelette, chai (tea), coffee, Biryani and Momos can be delivered under Zomato’s 10-minute delivery plan.

What food items you can order under 10-minute delivery plan?

Poha

Bread omelette

Coffee

Biryani

Momos

Maggi

In a tweet, Goyal said that Maggi would be delivered through Zomato’s “10 minute food stations. “We are building new food stations to enable the 10 minute service for specific customer locations only,” he said.

Yes, we will also serve you Maggi through our 10 minute food stations 🙂 — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) March 22, 2022

However, Goyal said that the food delivery platform will not pressure its delivery partners to ensure a delivery in 10 minutes. “Time optimisation does not happen on the road, and does not put any lives at risk,” Goyal said in a statement.

“Nobody in the world has so far delivered hot and fresh food in under 10 minutes at scale, and we were eager to be the first to create this category, globally,” he added.