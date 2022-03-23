New Delhi: Following the backlash from people for its plan to deliver food items within 10-minutes, Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal on Wednesday clarified that ‘Instant’ delivery will only be applicable on items that are popular, standardised, and can therefore be dispatched within two minutes.Also Read - 'Ye Baat Digest Nahi Ho Rahi Hai': Memes Storm Twitter After Zomato Announces 10-Minute Delivery Service
Becoming the first firm in the world, food delivery platform Zomato on Monday announced to deliver food items under its 10-minute delivery plan, starting with Gurugram. Also Read - From Momos To Biryani: How Will Zomato Deliver Instant Food In 10 Minutes, Founder Explains
Giving details, he added that kitchen preparation time under 10-minute delivery will be 2 to 4 minutes because of limited, fast-selling menus and predictable demand. Also Read - Zomato Instant: World's First 10-minute Food Delivery To Start From Gurugram Next Month
Even though Zomato has not come up with a detailed menu for the 10-minute delivery, Goyal has listed a few food items. According to Goyal the food items such as poha, bread omelette, chai (tea), coffee, Biryani and Momos can be delivered under Zomato’s 10-minute delivery plan.
What food items you can order under 10-minute delivery plan?
- Poha
Bread omelette
- Chai (tea)
- Coffee
- Biryani
- Momos
- Maggi
In a tweet, Goyal said that Maggi would be delivered through Zomato’s “10 minute food stations. “We are building new food stations to enable the 10 minute service for specific customer locations only,” he said.
However, Goyal said that the food delivery platform will not pressure its delivery partners to ensure a delivery in 10 minutes. “Time optimisation does not happen on the road, and does not put any lives at risk,” Goyal said in a statement.
“Nobody in the world has so far delivered hot and fresh food in under 10 minutes at scale, and we were eager to be the first to create this category, globally,” he added.