New Delhi: The initial public offering (IPO) of PB Fintech Ltd-run Policybazaar today opened for subscription. The subscription period will close on November 3. PB Fintech Ltd also runs Paisabazaar.

Policybazaar IPO Price, Review, Subscription Status

The initial public offering has a face value of Rs 2 per equity share.

Policybazaar IPO price is fixed at Rs 940 to Rs 980 per equity share.

The initial public offering has a market lot of 15 shares and minimum order quantity of 15 shares.

Policybazaar IPO has an issue size of Rs 5,625 crore. It has a fresh issue of Rs 3,750 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 1,875 crore.

Policybazaar IPO has been subscribed 0.16 times in qualified institutional buyer (QIB) category, 0.01 times in Non-Institutional Investors (NII), and 0.77 tiimes in Retail Individual Investor (RII). Overall the IPO has been subscribed 0.23 times till 1.37 pm on Monday, according to data on chittorgarh website.

Proceeds of the fresh issue will be used towards enhancing visibility and awareness of the company’s brands, to look for new opportunities to expand growth initiatives to increase the consumer base including offline presence, according to PTI report.

Also, the proceeds from the IPO will be used for funding strategic investments and acquisitions, expanding presence outside India and general corporate purpose, as per PTI report.

PB Fintech is the leading online platform for insurance and lending products, leveraging the power of technology, data and innovation, the PTI report.