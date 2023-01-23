Home

Poonawalla Fincorp Q3FY23 PAT Jumps 88% YoY To ₹150 Crores

Poonawalla Fincorp's Assets Under Management (AUM) has been recorded as ₹13,929 Crores, up by 28 per cent YoY and 6 per cent QoQ.

New Delhi: The Board of Directors of Poonawalla Fincorp Limited, a non-deposit taking systemically important NBFC focusing on consumer and MSME finance, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Key Highlights – Q3FY23 (Standalone):

Assets Under Management (AUM) at ₹13,929 Crores, up by 28 per cent YoY and 6 per cent QoQ.

Focused products AUM at ₹12,738 Crores, up by 75 per cent YoY and 10 per cent QoQ.

Highest ever quarterly disbursements at ₹3,369 Crores, up by 157 per cent YoY and 8 per cent QoQ.

Highest ever PAT at ₹150 Crores up 88 per cent YoY and 16 per cent QoQ.

Highest ever RoA at 4.50 per cent up by 158 bps YoY and 46 bps QoQ.

NIM at 10.7 per cent, an improvement of 94 bps YoY and 33 bps QoQ.

Opex stood at ₹204 Crores, down by 3 per cent QoQ.

PPOP at ₹156 Crores, up 23 per cent QoQ.

Gross NPA at 1.69 per cent, down by 236 bps YoY and 8 bps QoQ.

Net NPA at 0.89 per cent, down by 108 bps YoY and 5 bps QoQ.

The Direct Digital Program (DDP) mix increased to 66 per cent in Q3FY23 from 54 per cent in Q2FY23 and 39 per cent in Q1FY23 and 24 per cent in Q4FY22.

Liquidity buffer stood at ₹3,168 Crores as of December 31, 2022.

Capital Adequacy Ratio stood at 44 per cent as of December 31, 2022.