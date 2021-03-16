Post Office India Post Payment Bank Customers Alert: If you have savings account in Post Office, then get ready to pay for withdrawal and deposits. The big change will come into effect from April 1. Customers who have accounts in India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) will have to pay extra charges for savings and deposits. Apart from this, customers need to pay extra for Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS). Also Read - India Post Office Recruitment 2018: Apply Now For Various Posts Under 7th Pay Commission - Here Are The Salary Details, Eligibility Criteria

Customers, please note that they need to pay the extra charges only after charge free transaction limit ends. Till now, if you have a “basic savings account” in IPPB, you are eligible for four charge-free transactions. After that Rs 25 per transaction (only withdrawal) or 0.50 per cent of the total withdrawal value would be levied. However, there won’t be any extra charges on depositing any amount.

If you have a savings account other than the “basic savings account”, you are eligible for withdrawing up to Rs 25,000 per month. Any withdrawal after that will attract Rs 25 per transaction or 0.50 per cent of the total value of the transaction. In this type of account, you can deposit up to Rs 10,000 per month without paying any extra charges. After that, you will have to pay Rs 25 or 0.50 per cent of the total value.

If You hold a non-IPPB account, then you are eligible for three charge-free transactions. These transactions include deposits, withdrawal, and mini statement. Once you exhaust the charge-free transactions limit, you will have to pay Rs 20 per withdrawal. You have to pay Rs 5 for taking out a statement. You will have to pay charges for fund transfer.

IPPB has already made it mandatory for everyone to maintain a minimum balance of Rs 500. If your minimum balance goes down, you will have to pay Rs 100 as additional charges.