Post Office Update | New Delhi: The post office account holders will soon get to use NEFT and RTGS facilities under the supervision of the Ministry of Communications. It will facilitate the account holders to conduct digital transactions. According to the official notice released by the department, the facility will be available from May 31, 2022.

The official statement read, "This is regarding the rollout of the NEFT/RTGS facility for POSB accounts which is going to be made operational for POSB account holders from 31.05.2022. Standard Operating Procedure for Payment Channel Division, Bengaluru (Annexure l), Standard Operating Procedure for end-users of Post Offices (Annexure ll), and Standard Accounting Procedure (Annexure-III) are attached herewith. lt is therefore requested to circulate this to all concerned for information, necessary action, and guidance. Wide publicity about the availability of the NEFT/RTGS facility to POSB account holders may also be made through notice boards/information Boards of all the Post offices in the Public areas."

What are the charges for post office account holders for using RTGS, and NEFT?