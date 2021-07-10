New Delhi: Post Office offers a Monthly Income Scheme Account (MIS) which is very popular among the investors who seek stable and assured return along with a decent interest rate. A minor above 10 years can have Post Office Monthly Income Scheme Account in his own name. Any guardian on behalf of minor or person of unsound mind can also invest in this post office scheme.Also Read - Suryakumar Yadav Picks His All-Time IPL XI; No Place For MS Dhoni, David Warner

Who Can Open Post Office MIS Account?

A guardian on behalf of minor or person of unsound mind. A minor above 10 years in his own name. A single adult. Joint account can also be opened for up to 3 adults.

Post Office Scheme MIS Interest Rate 2021

An interest rate of 6​.6​ per cent per annum payable monthly on Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (MIS).

Investment/Deposit