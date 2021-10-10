Post Office Saving Scheme: The market offers many good investment schemes with attractive interest rate. However, some of these also involve risk. But investors always prefer safe investment schemes with good returns as they are low in risk. If you are one such investor and looking for a safe investment of your money, here’s one wonderful Post Office scheme for you. This security scheme offered by the India Post is one such option in which you can get good returns with low risk.Also Read - Post Office Small Saving Scheme: Invest Just Rs 10,000 Per Month And Get Rs 16 Lakh Return on Maturity | Check Details

Under the Gram Suraksha Yojana, the amount assured along with the bonus is given to the nominee on attaining the age of 80 years or in the event of death, his legal heir, whichever is earlier.

Post Office Gram Suraksha Yojana: Terms and conditions

Any Indian citizen between the age of 19 to 55 years can invest in this scheme.

The minimum sum insured under this scheme can be from Rs 10,000 to Rs 10 lakh.

The premium payment of this plan can be done monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or annually.

The customer is given a grace period of 30 days to pay the premium.

In case of default during the policy term, the customer can pay the pending premium to revive the policy.

Post Office Gram Suraksha Yojana: Loan facility

The insurance scheme comes with a loan facility which can be availed after four years of policy purchase.

Post Office Gram Suraksha Yojana: Surrender Policy

​​The customers can choose to surrender the policy after 3 years. However, in that case, you will not get any benefit.

The biggest highlight of the policy is the bonus offered by India Post and the last announced bonus was assured of Rs 65 per Rs 1,000 per annum.

Post Office Gram Suraksha Yojana: Maturity benefits

If a customer buys a Gram Suraksha policy of Rs 10 lakhs at the age of 19 years, the monthly premium will be Rs 1,515 for 55 years, Rs 1,463 for 58 years and Rs 1,411 for 60 years. The policy buyer will get a maturity benefit of Rs 31.60 lakh after 55 years, Rs 33.40 lakh after 58 years. The maturity benefit after 60 years will be Rs 34.60 lakh.

In case of any update in the name or other details like email id and mobile number of the nominee, the customer can contact the nearest post office for the same.