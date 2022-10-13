Post Office Small Saving Scheme: As per the Central government’s order, the Post Office Savings Bank account holders can now check passbook online as the government has introduced e-passbook facility for Post Office Savings Bank scheme.Also Read - Post Office Small Saving Scheme: Invest Only Rs 1,411 Per Month And Receive Rs 35 Lakh After Maturity | Details Here

Taking to Twitter, Union Minister of State for Communication, Devusinh Chauhan informed about the launch of this facility for Post Office Savings Bank account holders.

"The Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji stresses that Technology should be used to deliver quick and transparent citizen-centric services. In line with this vision, launched 'e-passbook facility' for Post Office Savings Bank (POSB) schemes today," Devusinh Chauhan said in a tweet.

The Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji stresses that Technology should be used to deliver quick and transparent citizen-centric services. In line with this vision, launched ‘e-passbook facility’ for Post Office Savings Bank (POSB) schemes today. pic.twitter.com/vdOfaw7PdA — Devusinh Chauhan (@devusinh) October 12, 2022

With the launch of this facility, now Post Office savings account holders will be able to access their Post Office Savings Bank account passbook online.

After the launch of e-passbook facility, Post Office Savings Bank scheme will become more digitized as account holders will be able to know the transaction history for any period of their wish.

Previous, the account balance checking was restricted to mini statement only. And now, post office savings account holders will be able to access their account statement on their own and now they need not to visit the post office for the same.

Here’s how to check Post Office Savings Bank account passbook

Login at the Post Office app;

Go to mobile banking;

Fill in your account credentials;

Click at ‘Go’ button;

You will be redirected to the dashboard of post office account;

Then, you will get an option to check balance and statement;

Click at statement;

You will get mini statement and account statement option;

Click at statement option;

Then, you need to choose period for which you want to see your post office account passbook statement;

Download the statement; and

Save it for future reference.

With the launch of this ‘e-passbook facility’, Post Office Savings Bank account holders will be able to access their entire account passbook instead of mini statement only.