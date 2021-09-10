Post Office Saving Scheme: For people who want to invest in a government scheme and earn double returns, here is a wonderful opportunity for you. One such investment plan by Post Office of India is Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP). In this scheme, your money is not only safe, but you can get double returns on maturity. It must be noted that the Kisan Vikas Patra is a one-time investment scheme where your money is doubled in a fixed period. This scheme is available in all Post offices across the country and big banks of the country. As per updates, the maturity period of this scheme is 124 months and the minimum investment in this scheme is Rs 1000 and there is no maximum limit. Mainly formulated for farmers, Kisan Vikas Patra is also for people with low incomes so that they can save their money for a long time.Also Read - Post Office Public Provident Fund: Just Invest Rs 500 Per Annum; Earn Better Interest, Tax Benefits

In this post office investment scheme, the investors not only get better returns, but also get the benefit of government security on investment. Along with this, the Kisan Vikas Patra scheme also claims that you will double your money after investing 10 years and 4 months (124 months) under it. Also Read - Post Office Saving Schemes: Invest Little, Earn More as These Schemes Offer Over 7% Interest Rate | Check Maturity, Other Benefits

As per the plan, you just need to invest at least Rs 1,000 to buy a KVP certificate. Investment in this post office scheme can be done in multiples of Rs 1,000 only and there is no upper limit on investment under it. However, for any investment above Rs 50,000, the investor has to provide his PAN card details. Also Read - Post Office Monthly Income Scheme: Just Invest Rs 50,000 And Get Rs 3300 Pension | Details Here

Kisan Vikas Patra: Interest Rate

As per of this post office scheme, at present, investors get the benefit of 6.9 per cent interest rate. This is compounded annually.

Kisan Vikas Patra: who can invest

Any Indian citizen who is above 18 years of age can invest in this scheme. There is no upper age limit prescribed for this. The Kisan Vikas Patra can also be bought in the name of a minor. However, NRI is not eligible for this scheme.

Kisan Vikas Patra: Premature withdrawals

Unlike other long-term savings schemes, the investors of the Kisan Vikas Patra can make premature withdrawals. However, if you withdraw the KVP certificate within one year of purchase, you will not earn any interest and will also face a penalty. If you withdraw the KVP certificate between one and two and a half years after purchase, then you will not have to pay any penalty.

Kisan Vikas Patra: How to open an account

For Kisan Vikas Patra Scheme, one has to go to the post office. The applicant must have an identity card such as Aadhar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID Card, Driving License and Passport. In this scheme, account can be opened in both single and joint mode. At the same time, parents can also get an account opened for their young child.