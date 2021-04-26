New Delhi: Public Provident Fund Account (PPF) is a popular small saving scheme which has a 15-year tenure. Any resident of the country can open PPF account. A PPF account can be opened at government and private banks and Post Office branches. Also Read - PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Today's Probable XIs For Today's Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders T20 Match 21 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 7.30 PM IST April 26 Monday

PPF Interest Rate 2021

PPF Interest is generally notified by Ministry of Finance on quarterly basis. The interest on PPF account is calculated for the calendar month on the lowest balance in the account between the close of the fifth day and the end of the month. As on April 26, 221, PPF interest is 7.1 per cent per annum compounded yearly. Also Read - Delhi to Provide Free COVID Vaccine to Everyone Aged Above 18: Arvind Kejriwal

PPF Withdrawal Rules

PPF account holders can take one withdrawal during a financial after five years excluding year of account opening. Also Read - I Am Getting Tired of Coming Second in Super Overs: Kane Williamson

Amount of withdrawal can be taken up to 50 per cent of balance at the credit at the end of 4th preceding year or at the end of preceding year, whichever is lower.

PPF account deposit

Minimum deposit can be made into the PPF account is Rs 500 and maximum is Rs 1.50 lakh in a financial year. Deposits in PPF account can be made in lump-sum or in ​installments.

PPF Account Maturity

PPF account will be matured after 15 Financial Years excluding Financial Year of account opening.

PPF account holder can extend his or her account for further block of 5 years and so on (within one years of maturity) by submitting prescribed extension form at concerned Post Office.