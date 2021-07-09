New Delhi: Post Office schemes are very popular among those who seek stable and assured return. Post offers schems for senior citizens, girl child. There are popular schemes such as Public Provident Fund Account or PPF, National Savings Certificates or NSC and Kisan Vikas Patra. There are post office schemes which get income tax benefits, and qualify for deduction under section 80C of Income Tax Act.Also Read - Lionel Messi's Dismal Record in International Knockouts Would Give Neymar' Brazil Hope Ahead of Copa America 2021 Final

1. Post Office Scheme for Senior Citizens

Post Office offers Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS).

An interest rate of 7.4 ​per cent per annum is applicable on Senior Citizen Savings Scheme.

Interest will be payable on quarterly basis and applicable from the date of deposit to March 31/June 30/September 30/December 31.

Minimum deposit at Senior Citizen Savings Scheme must be Rs 1000 and in multiple of 1000, subject to maximum limit up to Rs 15 lakh in all SCSS accounts opened by an individual.

Investment under this scheme qualifies for the benefit of section 80C of Income Tax Act, 1961.

However, interest is taxable if total interest in all SCSS accounts exceeds Rs 50,000 in a financial year and TDS at the prescribed rate will be deducted from the total interest paid. No

TDS will be deducted if form 15 G/15H is submitted and accrued interest is not above prescribed limit.

2. Post Office Scheme for Girl Child

Post Office has a scheme for girl child in form of Sukanya Samriddhi Account.

The account can be opened by the guardian in the name of girl child below the age of 10 years.

Minimum deposit can be made in a Financial Year is Rs 250 and maximum deposit can be made up to Rs 1.50 lakh in lumpsum or in multiple installments.

Deposit can be made maximum up to completion of 15 years from the date of opening.

Account will be operated by the guardian till the girl child attains the age of 18 years.

A rate of interest of 7.6​​ per cent per annum is applicable on this scheme. The rate of interest is calculated on yearly basis and yearly compounded.

Deposits at Sukanya Samriddhi Account qualify for deduction under section 80C of Income Tax Act. Interest is earned is tax free under Income Tax Act.

3. Post Office Scheme NSC

Post office is offering National Savings Certificates (NSC).

An interest rate of 6.8 is applicable on this scheme and compunding frequency is annually.

While minimum limit of investment is Rs 1000, there no such ceiling for maximum investment.

The deposit will mature on completion of five years from the date of the deposit.

Deposits at NSC qualify for deduction under section 80C of Income Tax Act.

4. Public Provident Fund

Post office offers Public Provident Fund or popularly known as PPF.

An interest rate of 7.1 per cent per annum is applicable and will be compounded yearly.

Minimum investment in a financial year can be Rs 500 and the maximum can be Rs 1,50,000 in a financial year.

Deposits can be made in lump-sum or in ​installments.

While investment at PPF qualify for deduction under section 80C of Income Tax Act, interest earned is also tax free under Income Tax Act.

5. Kisan Vikas Patra

Post office offers Kisan Vikas Patra which has an interest rate of 6.9 per cent compounded annually.

Notably, the amount invested in Kisan Vikas Patra doubles in 124 months.

Post Office Schemes under 80c