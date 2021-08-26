New Delhi: Post Office Schemes are trustworthy and popular at the same time. These schemes offer a stable return and assured interest rate. Some of the popular Post Office Schemes with the maximum interest rates are Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme​​, Senior Citizen Savings Scheme, Public Provident Fund Scheme​​, Kisan Vikas Patra, and National Savings certificate scheme.Also Read - Aviation Ministry Announces New ‘Drone Rules’, Check Key Features of India's Drone Policy 2021

Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme Interest Rate

  • Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme can be opened by the guardian in the name of girl child below the age of 10 years.
  • Minimum investment can be made of Rs 25​0 and the maximum Rs 1,50,000 in a financial year.
  • Rate of interest 7.6​​ per cent Per Annum is calculated on yearly basis, yearly compounded.

Senior Citizen Savings Scheme Interest Rate

  • Senior Citizen Savings Scheme is a popular scheme for retired persons and elderly individuals.
  • 7.4 ​per cent per annum, payable from the date of deposit of 31st March/30th Sept/31st December in the first instance and thereafter, interest shall be payable on 31st March, 30th June, 30th Sept and 31st December, India Post stated.
  • There must be only one deposit in the account in multiple of Rs 1,000 and maximum amount must not exceed Rs 15 lakh.

Public Provident Fund PPF Interest Rate

  • Public Provident Fund (PPF) can be opened by anyone.
  • A rate of interest of 7.1 per cent per annum (compounded yearly) is applicable on PPF.
  • Minimum of Rs 500 and the maximum of Rs 1,50,000 in a financial year. Deposits can be made in lump-sum or in ​installments.

Kisan Vikas Patra Interest Rate

  • Under Kisan Vikas Patra scheme, one can invest a minimum of Rs 1,000.
  • A rate of interest 6.9 per cent compounded annually.
  • Amount Invested doubles in 124 months (10 years and 4​​​ months), according to India Post.

National Savings Certificate Scheme Rate

  • National Savings Certificate Scheme allows one to invest a minimum of Rs 1,000. There is no maximum limit.
  • A rate of interest of 6.8 per cent is compounded annually but payable at maturity.
  • Rs 1000 grows to Rs 1389.49 ​after 5 years.
Also Read - Thousands of Desperate Afghans Throng Pakistan Border to Escape Taliban Rule, Video Surfaces | Watch
Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Big Update: Virat Vs Sai Get Bigger As Former Makes Clear 'Tumhara Mujh Par Koi Haqq Nahi'