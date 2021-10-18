New Delhi: Post Office offers as many as nine savings schemes. These schemes are post office savings account, national savings RD, Time Deposit, MIS, senior citizens savings scheme, PPF, ​Sukanya Samriddhi, NSC, and Kisan Vikas Patra.​ Aforementioned savings schemes are popular as these provided assured returns. There is also a sense of trust associated with Post Offices.Also Read - Interest Rate on Small Saving Schemes Public Provident Fund and National Savings Certificate May Increase For July- September Quarter 2018

Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP)

One needs to invest a minimum of Rs 1,000. There is no maximum limit for the investment.

An interest rate of 6.9 per cent compounded annually.

The amount, that is invested, doubles in 124 months – 10 years and 4​​​ months.

National Savings Certificates (NSC)

One needs to invest a minimum of Rs 1,000 and there is no maximum limit.

While an interest rate of 6.8 per cent compounded annually but that is payable at maturity.

Under the 5 Years National Savings Certificate (VIII Issue), Rs 1000 grows to Rs 1389.49 ​after 5 years.

Sukanya Samriddhi Account (SSA)​

One can invest a minimum of Rs 25​0 and maximum of Rs 1,50,000 in a financial year.

Deposits can be made in lump-sum. There is no limit on number of deposits either in a month or in a Financial year.

A rate of interest 7.6​​ per cent per annum is calculated on yearly basis, yearly compounded.

Public Provident Fund Account (PPF)

Under the 15-year PPF, an investment of a minimum of Rs 500 and the maximum of Rs 1.5 lakh can be made in a financial year.

Notably, Deposits can be made in lump-sum or in ​installments.

An interest rate of 7.1 per cent per annum is compounded yearly.

Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS)

Post office allows only one deposit in the account in multiple of Rs 1000 with the maximum amount not exceeding Rs 15 lakh.

An interest rate of 7.4 per cent per annum, payable from the date of deposit of March 31/ September 30/ December 31 in the first instance and thereafter, interest must be payable on 31st March, 30th June, 30th Sept and 31st December, as per details provided by India Post.

Post Office Monthly Income Scheme Account (MIS)

An individual can invest maximum Rs 4.5 lakh in MIS in single account and INR 9 lakh in joint account.

An interest rate of 6​.6​ per cent per annum is payable monthly.

Post Office Time Deposit Account (TD)

An investment of minimum of Rs 1000 and in multiple of 100. There is no maximum limit.

An interest rate of 5.5 per cent is applicable on one year account, two-year account, and three-year account.

An interest rate of 6.7 per cent is applicable on the five-year.

5-Year Post Office Recurring Deposit Account (RD)

One can invest a minimum of Rs 100 per month. However, there is no maximum limit.

An interest rate of 5.8​ per cent per annum quarterly compounded.

Post Office Savings Account (SB)​