Post Office Small Saving Scheme: Many people these days are looking for investment possibilities without any risk. If you are one of such investors, then here's one interesting for you. The National Savings Certificate (NSC) is a better option for low-risk investment. The specialty of this post office small savings schemes is that there is no maximum investment limit and at the same time, multiple accounts can be opened in this scheme. Moreover, the Income Tax deduction up to Rs 1.5 lakh is also available under section 80C of income tax on deposits in NSC.

National Savings Certificate scheme: Interest rate and maturity

The National Savings Certificate (NSC) scheme of Post Office is currently offering interest at the rate of 6.8 percent per annum. The interest is compounded on an annual basis but is paid after maturity only. The maturity period of this scheme is 5 years. According to the information given on the post office website, if you invest Rs 1000 in NSC, then after the next 5 years you will get Rs 1389.49.

Rs 6.94 lakh available on Rs 5 lakh deposit

As per the National Savings Certificate calculator, if you deposit Rs 5 lakh in this scheme, then a total of Rs 6,94,746 will be available on maturity after 5 years. In this, there will be an income of Rs 1,94,746 from the interest. You can invest in National Savings Certificate (NSC) from any post office where the facility of opening a savings account is available.

The account under the scheme opens with a minimum of Rs 1000. At the same time, there is no maximum limit for investment in this. You can make multiple deposits of Rs 100 in the scheme. Investment in this is completely safe. Market risk has no effect on it.

National Savings Certificate: Who can open account?

The National Savings Certificate account can be opened in post office branches across the country. Any adult can open an account. In this, apart from the joint account, the parents or legal guardian of children above the age of 10 years can open the account as well. The minimum investment to be made in NSC is Rs 1000.