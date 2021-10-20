Post Office Small Saving Scheme: If you are looking for low risk and high return in your investment plan, then here is one wonderful scheme for you. In the market, there are many such options of investment in which good profits can be made without risk. In this new Post Office saving scheme, you can earn more profit with less risk.Also Read - Post Office Small Saving Scheme: Just Invest Rs 500 Monthly, Get Tax Benefits And Earn 7.1% Annual Interest | Check Details

Post Office Gram Suraksha Yojana: Know details

Indian Post offers Gram Suraksha Yojana in which good returns can be achieved with low risk. In this Post Office Gram Suraksha Yojana, the sum assured along with the bonus goes to the legal heir/nominee either at the age of 80 years or in the event of death.

Post Office Gram Suraksha Yojana: Terms and Conditions

Any Indian citizen between the age of 19 to 55 years can open an account for Post Office Gram Suraksha Yojana. In this scheme, you can invest at least Rs 10,000 to Rs 10 lakh. The premium payment of the plan can be made monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or annually. The customer is given a grace period of 30 days to pay the premium. In case of default during the policy term, the customer can pay the pending premium to revive the policy.

Post Office Gram Suraksha Yojana: Loan available

It must be noted that the Post Office Gram Suraksha Yojana comes with a loan facility, which can be availed after four years of purchasing the policy. The customer can choose to surrender the policy after 3 years. However, in that case there will be no benefit with it. The biggest highlight of the policy is the bonus offered by India Post and the last declared bonus assured of Rs 65 per 1,000 per annum.

Post Office Gram Suraksha Yojana: Benefits on maturity

If one individual buys Post Office Gram Suraksha Yojana for 10 lakhs at the age of 19 years, then the monthly premium for 55 years will be Rs 1,515, for 58 years Rs 1,463 and for 60 years Rs 1,411. The policy buyer will get a maturity benefit of Rs 31.60 lakh for 55 years, Rs 33.40 lakh for 58 years. The maturity benefit for 60 years will be Rs 34.60 lakh.

In case of any doubt in the nominee’s name or other details such as email id and mobile number, the customer can contact the nearest post office. Customers can also contact the given toll-free helpline 1800 180 5232/155232 or the official website www.postallifeinsurance.gov.in for addressing queries.