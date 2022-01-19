Post Office Small Saving Scheme: If you are one of the investors looking for high returns with low investment, here’s one wonderful saving plan for you. You must be knowing that India Post frequently introduces saving schemes aimed at the rural population. The whole objective of introducing such type of schemes is that the middle-class residents will be able to invest with good interest rate. For this purpose, India Post has launched Gram Suraksha Yojana as part of its Grameen programme to help the rural population.Also Read - Invest Rs 95 Per Day And Get Lakhs On Maturity Under THIS Post Office Scheme. Complete Details Here

In Gram Suraksha Yojana, investor who can deposit Rs 1,411 per month and can receive return of up to Rs 35 lakh. For youngsters, this programme will be a rewarding investment opportunity.

Gram Suraksha Yojana who can open account?

Gram Suraksha Yojana is open to all. Anybody aged 19 and over can open this account. According to the India Post website, the top age limit for this scheme is 55 years. This scheme is primarily meant for Indian citizen between the ages of 18 and 65.

Gram Suraksha Yojana: Other details

While the Gram Suraksha Yojana offers a minimum value assured of Rs 10,000, the inevstors can choose any amount up to Rs 10 lakh. The sum assured, and the bonus, is payable when the person reaches the age of 80, or when his legal heir/nominee dies, whichever comes first.

Gram Suraksha Yojana: Premium details

The investor is given the option of paying the Gram Suraksha Yojana premiums and the premiums can be paid on a monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annual basis. Moreover, a 30-day grace period is also given to the customers to pay the premiums as well.

If a 19-year-old starts investing Rs 10 lakh in a Gram Suraksha policy, the monthly premium will be Rs 1,515 for 55 years, Rs 1,463 for 58 years, and Rs 1,411 for 60 years. The maturity benefit for a 55-year insurance is Rs 31.60 lakh, while for a 58-year policy, it is Rs 33.40 lakh. The 60-year maturity benefit will be Rs 34.60 lakh. And then, the subscriber can also choose to surrender the coverage after three years, but they will not be eligible for any Gram Suraksha Yojana benefits.