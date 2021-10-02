Post Office Small Saving Scheme: For customers who are looking for small post office saving schemes and want to earn good interest, here is an interesting option for you. India Post offers many such small saving schemes but one of them is Post Office Fixed Deposit Account. In this scheme, you not only get better interest rate, but also you get the benefit of tax exemption.Also Read - Post Office Saving Scheme: Just Invest Rs 1000 in Kisan Vikas Patra And Get Double Return on Maturity | Details Here

Post Office Fixed Deposit: Who can open account

Any Indian adult can open an account for this small saving scheme. Apart from this, the guardian of a minor can also open the account. Any number of accounts can be opened under this scheme.

Post Office Fixed Deposit: How much to deposit

An account can be opened for this scheme with a minimum amount of Rs 1000 and after that Rs 100 can be deposited every month. However, there is no maximum limit for investment in this scheme.

Post Office Fixed Deposit: Interest rate

If you open the account under this post office scheme for 1 year, then you get the benefit of 5.5 percent interest rate. This this interest rate continues for 2 and 3 years. However, the intereste rate will increase if you open the account for 5 years. For five-year term deposit, you will get 6.7 per cent interest

In this scheme, the annual interest will be payable on quarterly basis. Apart from this, withdrawals cannot be made till the completion of 6 months from the date of opening of the account. The term account can be closed prematurely by submitting the prescribed application form along with the passbook at the concerned post office. If the fixed account is closed before the completion of 1 year, then the post office savings account interest rate will be applicable.