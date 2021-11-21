Post Office Small Saving Scheme: If you are one of the investors looking for investment options without any risk factor, then here’s one wonderful saving scheme for you. You can invest in Post Office Small Savings Scheme which has high return with no risk factor involved. An account for this scheme can be opened with even Rs 100. One such post office small saving scheme is Post Office Public Provident Fund which has the maturity period of 15 years.Also Read - Post Office Small Saving Scheme: With Monthly Deposit of Rs 12000, You Can Earn up to Rs 1.03 Crore on Maturity | Check Calculation

Post office Public Provident Fund is a better option for long-term investment. The investors will be given a return of more than 7 percent in this plan. In this scheme, you can save up to Rs 1.5 lakh in a year, that is, Rs 12,500 per month. If you want to earn in lakhs, then you must know how much you will have to invest every month and for how long. Also Read - PPF Accounts Merger Rules: Big Update For Depositors. Details Here

In this saving scheme, the India Post offers an annual interest of 7.1%. As per calculation, if you save Rs 12500 for the month, then you will be able to earn Rs 40,68,209 on maturity after 15 years. The total investment in this scheme is Rs 22.5 lakh and interest is Rs 18,18,209. Also Read - Public Provident Fund: Invest Just Rs 10,000 Every Month and Earn up to Rs 1 Crore After Maturity

An investment of Rs 500 to Rs 1,50,000 can be made in this scheme during a financial year. Any Indian citizen above the age of 18 years can open this PPF account. Interestingly, an exemption is also given under section 80C of the Income Tax Act.

Terms and conditions: In this scheme, you can claim the maturity payment by submitting the account closure form along with passbook at the post office.

In this scheme, you can take one withdrawal in a year or can take full payment anytime.

Moreover, you can extend the investment limit for five years more.