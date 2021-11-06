Post Office Small Saving Scheme: If you are one of the investors who is looking to investing money without any risk, here’s one wonderful saving plan for you. For such investors, small savings of the post office is a better option. Being a government scheme, it guarantees return on your every penny. These savings schemes in the post office offer maturity time from 1 year to 15 years. If you have a long-term investment plan, then you should invest in Public Provident Fund (PPF).Also Read - Public Provident Fund: Invest Just Rs 10,000 Every Month and Earn up to Rs 1 Crore After Maturity

Public Provident Fund: Check main features

In this post office saving scheme, you get 7.1 percent interest rate per annum compounding. The maturity of this scheme is 15 years, but it can be extended for another 5 years even after maturity. If you do not need the fund at the maturity of 15 years, then you can carry it forward. This will give you more benefit of compounding.

In this saving scheme, the maximum amount that can be deposited is Rs 1.50 lakh annually. Instead of depositing Rs 1.50 lakh in a year, you can also take the option of depositing Rs 12500 every month.

Moreover, you can take advantage of tax exemption from PPF account under 80C of the Income Tax Act. The interest and maturity income received in this is also tax free.

Public Provident Fund: Calculate interest

You will get Rs 18 lakh interest on depositing Rs 22.5 lakh in the saving scheme.

Maturity: 15 years

Monthly investment: Rs 12,500

1 year Investment: Rs 1.50 lakh

Total investment in 15 years: Rs 22.50 lakh

Annual Interest rate: 7.1 percent

Maturity amount: Rs 40.70 lakh

Interest benefit: Rs 18.20 lakh

If you deposit Rs 12,500 for 25 years

Monthly Investment: Rs 12,500

Total Investment in a year: Rs 1.50 lakh

Total Investment in 25 years: Rs 37.50 lakh

Annual Interest Rate: 7.1 percent

Maturity Amount: Rs 1.03 crore

Interest Benefit: Rs 62.50 lakh