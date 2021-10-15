New Delhi: Good news for post office saving account customers. The Department of Posts has unveiled its new Interactive Voice Response facility to ease the lives of the customers. The new facility will be used through your mobile phones. Now you can access information such as the interest earned on the applicable investments, ATM card blocking facilities, issuance of the new cards, and the information related to various postal saving products.Also Read - Post Office Schemes: Income Tax Benefits, Rebates of PLI, RPLI Insurance

According to the circular, now customers having small saving schemes such as PPF, NSC, and others too can use the IVR facility by just dialling the toll-free number of India's Post which is 18002666868. Note, all customers should call from their registered phone number.

How to Use Interactive Voice Response for Post Office Saving Account Customers

The IVR provides its Saving Account customers with several options. If a customer wants any information in the language ‘Hindi,’ just Press 1. To know the account balance of all the schemes, Press 5, followed by dialling the account number, followed by a hash(#). To block an ATM card, Press 6, followed by entering the card number, then account number, and 3 after the customer ID number.

How to Use Interactive Voice Response for India Post Banking Services

To avail of other services, Press 7. A customer needs to Press 2 to avail of India Post Banking Services. To know about the saving account transactions, enter the account number followed by a Hash(#).

How to Use Interactive Voice Response to know the last four transactions

To know about the last four transactions, Press 2. To know about a specific transaction, Press 3. To know more about the interest income and tax deduction, Press 4. Press 5 to stop the check-in of the account. Press Hash(#) to hear the options once again. Similarly, customers can press Star (*)to go to the Previous Menu.

How to Use Interactive Voice Response to know about ATM-related requests.

To know about the ATM-related information, Press 3. For a new ATM card, Press 2. To change ATM card PIN, Press 1. To repeat the options, Press Hash(#). Similarly, to go back to the previous menu, press Star(*). Press 4, to know more details of the postal saving products. Press one for new accounts and schemes. For ATM card details, Press 2. For the Interest rate and charges of service, Press 3. Press 4 for a third party and press star(*) to repeat the option.