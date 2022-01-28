New Delhi: Post Office News has always been of great interest to us Indians. This is probably because the Indian Post Office gives a number of opportunities to invest and deposit our money safely. In a new update, the post offices will now collect the passbooks back from the customers before closing their accounts, according to The Economic Times. If you go to the Post Office to close your account, remember to carry the passbook along with you.Also Read - Budget 2022 Expectations: Experts Want FM To Revise Income Tax Slabs, Provide Tax Free WFH Allowances

This is applicable to all types of deposits, RD/FD/MIS/ Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) and even National Savings Certificate (NSC). Also, this rule stands irrespective of the reason for closure, be it maturity or premature. Also Read - Income Tax Exemption: Experts Want Extension To LTC Scheme In Budget 2022. Know Details About The Scheme Here

According to the report, the Post Office announced this in a circular earlier this month. It said, “At the time of closure/premature closure of any TDA type of accounts (RD/TD/MIS/SCSS/KVP and NSC), all single and double handed post offices (including BOs) shall collect closed passbook from the account holders. The closure entry is to be noted after last transaction in the passbook by the post office concerned with date stamp.” Also Read - How To Save Income Tax Without Using Section 80C? 10 Tips Here

Apart from this, the report stated that the account holders can demand an account statement in return for submitting the passbook. The Post Office will provide the statement free of cost. The account holder will also receive an Account Closure Report (ACR).

The new rule change is expected to impact millions of accountholders in the country. Post Office, for decades, has been a reliable place for small deposits in India.