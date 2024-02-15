Home

Business

Power Company Marsons Gets Fresh Order in West Bengal – Check Details Here

Power Company Marsons Gets Fresh Order in West Bengal – Check Details Here

In anticipation of increased power demand driven by the nationwide RDSS scheme, the company said it has fully operationalised its manufacturing facility.

Image for representational purposes

New Delhi: Power company Marsons Ltd on Thursday said that the company has secured new orders worth Rs 40 crore in West Bengal. This comes after the central government revamped distribution sector scheme which aims to reduce loss of electricity during transmission. The Modi government had launched the scheme in 2021 with the objective of bringing down AT&C (aggregate technical & commercial) losses and reducing the gap between the cost of supply and tariff to zero for discoms.

Trending Now

Marsons manufactures distribution equipment and power transformers ranging from 10 KVA (kilo-volt amperes) to 160 MVA 220 kV, among others.

You may like to read

The government’s aim is to replace 250 million conventional meters with smart meters by 2025 under the RDSS (revamped distribution sector scheme).

“Marsons Ltd has secured orders worth nearly Rs 40 crore as part of the first phase of the RDSS scheme in West Bengal…With an execution timeline up to June 2024,” the company said in an exchange filing.

In anticipation of increased power demand driven by the nationwide RDSS scheme, the company said it has fully operationalised its manufacturing facility.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.