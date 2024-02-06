Home

Business

Power Play: Ishan International Bags Rs 150 crore Maharashtra Government Solar Project – Check Share Movement

Power Play: Ishan International Bags Rs 150 crore Maharashtra Government Solar Project – Check Share Movement

Ishan International delivers cutting-edge solutions across diverse industries including sugar and jaggery plants, pharmaceuticals, hydropower, and pollution control systems.

Share Market News: Ishan International Limited has announced a subcontract agreement for the supply, installation, and maintenance of solar-powered agricultural pumps in Maharashtra under the prestigious Kusum Yojana of the Government of India. According to the company, this initiative will revolutionize the agricultural landscape by harnessing solar power, marking a monumental stride towards environmental sustainability and energy independence.

Trending Now

Founded in 1995, Ishan International delivers cutting-edge solutions across diverse industries including sugar and jaggery plants, pharmaceuticals, hydropower, and pollution control systems.

You may like to read

The recent subcontract, valued at approximately Rs. 1.5 billion for 5,000 sets, is a testament to Ishan International’s expertise and trusted reputation in the industry. The company anticipates this project to significantly enhance its turnover, contributing an additional Rs. 180 million annually, thanks to strategic financial management and the potential for similar projects across other states.

Ishan International’s stock has seen a surge, gaining more than 350 per cent in one year.

Financially, Ishan International stands on solid ground with zero debt and no promoter pledge. The company’s strategic focus on international markets has yielded substantial returns, with exports contributing 72.5 per cent of its revenue in FY22, a significant increase from 55 per cent in FY21.

The company’s foray into renewable energy, particularly solar and hydro projects, in its traditional markets like Vietnam, the Philippines, and Indonesia, coupled with expansions into America and East Africa, may result in sales revenue of over Rs. 700 million for the financial year 2024-25, representing nearly 100 per cent growth.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.