New Delhi: Powergrid Invit IPO – Powergrid Invit IPO Subscription is closing today. The company's Initial Public Offering subscription began on April 29. Powergrid Invit IPO has so far subscribed 0.61 times.

Powergrid Invit Subscription Status

Powergrid Invit IPO has been subscribed in Qualified Institutional Bidder (QIB) portion by over 0.38 times. In Non Institutional Investor (NII) portion, Powergrid Invit IPO was subscribed 0.83 times. Overall, Powergrid Invit IPO has been subscribed 0.61 times.

Powergrid Invit IPO price is Rs 99 to Rs 100 per equity share.

Powergrid Invit IPO has a market lot of 1100 shares, and minimum order quantity is 1100 shares.

Powergrid Invit IPO listing will be done at BSE and NSE.

Powergrid Invit IPO has an issue size of Rs 7,734.99 crore.

Powergrid Invit IPO has a fresh issue of aggregating up to Rs 4,993.48 crore. It has an offer for sale of aggregating up to Rs 2,741.51 crore.

Powergrid Invit IPO Key Dates – Powergrid Invit IPO subscription opened on April 29, 2021. The last date for

Powergrid Invit IPO is on May 3, 2021.

Powergrid Invit IPO’s likely allotment date is May 10, 2021.

The inition of refunds, credit of shares to demat account are likely to be done on May 11.

Powergrid Invit IPO listing is likley to be done on May 17, 2021.

Powergrid Invit has been registered with SEBI in January, 2021.