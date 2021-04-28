New Delhi: Powergrid InvIT (Infrastructure Investment Trust) is opening its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on April 29. The subscription process will begin on Thursday, according to details provided by chittorgarh wesbite. Also Read - COVID19 Crisis: Belgium Bans Travelers From India, Brazil And South Africa

Powergrid InvIT IPO Subscription Opening Date, Closing Date

Powergrid InvIT IPO Subscription is opening on April 29, and the closing date on May 3.

Powergrid InvIT IPO Subscription: All you need to know

Powergrid InvIT IPO price has been fixed at Rs 99 to Rs 100 per equity share.

Powergrid InvIT market lot has 1,100 shares which means the minimum order quantity is 1100 shares.

Powergrid InvIT is listed at BSE Sensex, and NSE Nifty.

The tentative allotment date for Powergrid InvIT IPO is May 10, 2021.

Powergrid InvIT IPO listing date is May 17.

Powergrid InvIT IPO has a fresh issue up to Rs 4,993.48 crore.

Powergrid InvIT IPO has an offer for sale up to up to Rs 2,741.51 crore.

Powergrid InvIT constructs, owns, operates, maintains, and invests in power transmission assets in India.

Powergrid InvIT is registered with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in January this year.