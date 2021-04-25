New Delhi: PowerGrid InvIT IPO Subscription Date – PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) is all set to roll out its initial public offering (IPO) this month. Powergrid InvIT IPO will open on April 29 and is all set to close on May 3, according to media reports. Also Read - Man Goes to Work and Gym Despite Showing COVID-19 Symptoms, Arrested for Infecting 22 Others

The PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust IPO will have a fresh issuance of around Rs 4,994 crore. The PowerGrid InvIT has a face value of undisclosed amount. The PowerGrid InvIT will be listed at BSE Sensex, and NSE Nifty.

PowerGrid InvIT Subscription Date

PowerGrid InvIT Subscription dates are April 29, and it will close on May 3.

PowerGrid InvIT owns and invest in power transmission assets in the country. PowerGrid InvIT has been termed as stable by ratings fimrs such as CARE Ratings Limited, ICRA Limited, and CRISIL Ratings Limited.

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) is the main sponsor of PowerGrid InvIT. PGCIL also looks after designing, planning, constructing, financing, maintaiing, and operating.

PGCIL’s wholly-owned subsidiary POWERGRID Unchahar Transmission Limited is the investment manager of Powergrid InvIT. One of Powergrid InvIT’s Trustee are IDBI Trusteeship Services Limited. It is Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) registered trustee.

Investors, looking forward to apply in Powergrid InvIT by using either ASBA or UPI payment method. One can utilise ASBA IPO application is available through net banking of your bank accounts.

Apart from this, one can avail UPI IPO application which is offered by broker.

PowerGrid InvIT Listing Date

PowerGrid InvIT Listing Date is yet to be decided.