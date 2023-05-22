Home

PPF Account: How To Open Public Provident Fund Account Online In SBI

According to the Public Provident Fund (PPF) Scheme guidelines, a subscriber cannot have more than one account. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to open SBI PPF account online.

PPF account matures on completion of 15 years from the end of the year in which the account was opened.

PPF account: Saving money in Public Provident Fund (PPF) is one of the most long-term and risk-free ways of investment. However, the PPF account matures on completion of 15 years from the end of the year in which the account was opened. Here’s some good news for those who want to invest in PPF as it is currently giving 7.1 per cent interest. The State Bank of India (SBI) offers the option to open PPF account.

Public Provident Fund: How to open SBI PPF account online

Step 1: Open your SBI online account

Step 2: Select 'Request and enquiries' tab

Step 3: Now, select and click on the 'new PPF accounts' button

Step 4: You will soon be redirected to the 'new PPF account' page where you can see your PAN (Permanent Account Number) being displayed.

Step 5: Fill details of the branch code/provide details of your bank branch where you want to open Public Provident Fund account.

Step 6: You will need to verify personal information like address and nomination. After verification is complete, you need to click on proceed.

Step 7: A dialogue box will be displayed with the message 'Your form has been successfully submitted'.

Step 8: You will have to download the form where the reference number has been mentioned.

Step 9: Print the form by selecting the 'Print PPF Online Application'.

Step 10: Visit the bank branch along with the form and photographs within 30 days.

PPF account: Options to go for when your PPF account matures

PPF balance withdrawal

PPF account extension without investment

PPF account extension with investment option

About Public Provident Fund (PPF)

According to the Public Provident Fund (PPF) Scheme guidelines, a subscriber cannot have more than one account. However, many people end up opening more than one PPF account.

Minimum deposit Rs 500 and Maximum deposit Rs 1,50,000 in a Financial year.

Loan facility is available from 3rd financial year upto 6th financial year.

Withdrawal is permissible every year from 7th financial year.

Account matures on completion of fifteen complete financial years from the end of the year in which the account was opened.

After maturity, account can be extended for any number for a block of 5 years with further deposits.

Account can be retained indefinitely without further deposit after maturity with the prevailing rate of interest.

The amount in the PPF account is not subject to attachment under any order or decree of a court of law.

Deposit qualifies for deduction under of I.T.Act.

Interest earned in the account is free from Income Tax under Section -10 of I.T.Act.

