PPF Account: Saving money in Public Provident Fund (PPF) is one of the most long-term and risk-free way of investment. However, PPF account matures on completion of 15 years from the end of the year in which the account was opened. The interest earned in the PPF account is free from Income Tax under Section-10 of IT Act.Also Read - Want to Deposit Money in Your Post Office PPF Account? Follow Step-by-step Guide Here

The Central government has kept interest rates of small savings schemes, including that of Public Provident Fund or PPF, unchanged for the January to March quarter. If a Public Provident Fund matures in 15 years, it will fetch 7.1%. A minimum deposit of Rs 500 per year is required to keep the account active.

PPF account: Options to go for when your PPF account matures

PPF balance withdrawal

PPF account extension without investment

PPF account extension with investment option

“For extension of PPF account after 15 years maturity period, the PPF account holders needs to submit duly filled PPF Extension Form either at bank or at the post office (whichever applicable in the case of one’s PPF account). But, the PPF Extension Form has to be submitted in the 15th year of the PPF account opening and the form is required for submission only in the case of PPF account extension with investment option,” SEBI registered tax and investment expert Jitendra Solanki was quoted as saying in a report by The Mint.

About Public Provident Fund (PPF): Key Points

According to the Public Provident Fund (PPF) Scheme guidelines, a subscriber cannot have more than one account. However, many people end up opening more than one PPF account.