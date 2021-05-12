New Delhi: If you are planning for higher education for your child, future marriage, you need to create a healthy monetary fund. These days banks are offering FD interest rates between 5 per cent to 6 per cent. However, Public Provident Fund (PPF) is providing 7.1 per cent of annual interest rate. If you start early when your child is young, you can easily create a sound monetary fund. Also Read - Shakib Al Hasan Chooses Dhaka Premier League Over Pakistan Super League

PPF Account maturity:

PPF Account happens after 15 Financial Years excluding Fiscal of account opening. On maturity depositor can extend the PPF account for further block of 5 years and so on. One can invest for 25 years and avail benefits.

Once your PPF account gets matured, you can close your account and withdraw the matured amount.

How Can You prepare a Big monetary fund through PPF. Based on the current PPF interest rate, you have following options.

1. If you pay Rs 12,500 per month, you will receive around 40 lakh after 15 years. After 20 years, PPF account holder will get over Rs 65 lakh. You will get more than Rs 1 crore after 25 years.

2. If you pay Rs 10,000 per month, you will receive around Rs 32 lakh after 15 years. After 20 years, PPF account holder will get over Rs 53 lakh. You will get more than Rs 82 lakh after 25 years.

3. If you pay Rs 5,000 per month, you will receive around Rs 16 lakh after 15 years. After 20 years, PPF account holder will get over Rs 26 lakh. You will get more than Rs 41 lakh after 25 years.

4. If you pay Rs 2,000 per month, you will receive around Rs 6 lakh after 15 years. After 20 years, PPF account holder will get over Rs 10 lakh. You will get more than Rs 16 lakh after 25 years.

5. If you pay Rs 1,000 per month, you will receive around Rs 3 lakh after 15 years. After 20 years, PPF account holder will get over Rs 5 lakh. You will get more than Rs 8 lakh after 25 years.