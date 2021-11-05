New Delhi: Public Provident Fund (PPF) scheme is very popular among investors. Under the scheme, any individual can open only one single account in bank or at post office. In case of multiple accounts against an individual, the accounts other than the first, will be deemed as irregular. However, there are certain relaxations as the Union Finance Ministry amalgamate multiple accounts in to one, albeit in some cases. Department of Posts, under the ministry of communications, has issued a detailed circular in this regard containing standard operating procedure for amalgamation of more than one PPF account held by depositor.Also Read - Public Provident Fund: Invest Just Rs 10,000 Every Month and Earn up to Rs 1 Crore After Maturity

PPF Interest Rate 2021-22

An interest rate of 7.1 per cent is provided per annum (compounded yearly) under PPF scheme. The minimum deposit Rs 500 in a Financial Year and the maximum deposit is Rs 1.50 lakh in a fiscal. Deposits can be made in lump-sum or in ​installments. While deposits qualify for deduction under section 80C of Income Tax Act, interest earned is tax free under Income Tax Act. Only one loan can be taken in a Financial Year under the PPF scheme and the second loan must not be provided till first loan was not repaid.

PPF Accounts Merger Rules

If the deposits made in both the accounts taken together are within in the prescribed deposit ceiling, as applicable to the account from time to time, then those be allowed to be amalgamated and the account holder will be given an option to retain the account of his choice.

The PPF accounts in the same operating agency could easily be amalgamated at the level of operating agency by adopting the procedure of transfer of the PPF account.

The amalgamation of PPF accounts in different operating agency requires interaction between both the operating agencies.

In such cases, the depositor will submit the request for amalgamation to the accounts office where he intended to retain the account, along with photocopy of the passbook / statement of account.

Thereafter, the accounts office will forward the case to other accounts office where the account stands which is to be merged and request to verify / send the details of annual subscriptions of all the financial years.

Where the deposits made in both the accounts taken together are in excess of the prescribed deposit ceiling, applicable from time to time, the excess amount breaching the limit will be refunded to the subscriber from the account to be amalgamated without any interest. The accounts office will adjust the interest entry before transferring the balance to the account office, where the account stands intended to be retained.

When a PPF depositor submits request to retain his account with Post Office, the following procedure must be followed by the Head Post Offices after ensuring that the amalgamation has been ordered / concurred by Ministry of Finance.

If one account is operated at Post Office (PO) and another one is operated at Bank and Customer wants to continue the account at PO then the bank will issue the cheque along with details of transactions in the account standing at Bank.

Accounts operated either at same Post Office (PO) or at different Post Offices can also be continued at any one Post Office.