New Delhi: National Small Savings Schemes are very popular across India. People must know interest rates of PPF, NSC, Kisan Vikas Patra​​, Sukanya Samriddhi Account Scheme and other ​​Small Savings Schemes. As on June 29, 2021, the interest rates applicable on several National Small Savings Schemes have been provided. Readers please note that all the interest rates are being provided by the website of India Post.

PPF, NSC, Kisan Vikas Patra​​, Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme​​, Senior Citizen Savings Scheme​​, Recurring Deposit, Other Small Savings Schemes Interest Rates

Public Provident Fund Scheme or popularly known as PPF interest rate is 7.1 per cent. National Savings Certificate (NSC) interest rate is 6.8 per cent. Kisan Vikas Patra interest rate is 6.9 per cent. The scheme will mature in 124 months. Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme​​​​ interest rate is 7.6 per cent. Senior Citizen Savings Scheme interest rate is 7.4 per cent. Monthly Income Account​​ scheme interest rate is 6.6 per cent. Post Office Savings Account​​ interest rate is 4 per cent. 1-year Time Deposit interest rate is 5.5 per cent. 2-year time interest rate is 5.5 per cent. 3-year time deposit interest rate is 5.5 per cent. 5-year time deposit interest rate is 6.7 per cent. 5 Year Recurring Deposit Scheme​​ interest rate is 5.8 per cent.

Meanwhile, interest rates of small savings schemes is scheduled to be reviewed. It will be interest to see whether the central government revises the small savings schemes interest rates or not amid the ongoing Covid pandemic.