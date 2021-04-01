PPF Interest Rate has been the subject of discussion after the Central Government announced cut in interests for small savings schemes including Public Provident Fund only to be withdrawn on April 1 morning. While there was disappointment on Mach 31 evening, Thursday morning brought cheers even though it was not a April Fool’s Joke. However, many people are curious about what has happened with PPF Interest rate. Also Read - Govt Slashes Rates on Small Savings Schemes by up to 1.1 Per Cent, PPF Hits 46-Year Low of 6.4 Per Cent

PPF Interest Rate – So what has actually happened?