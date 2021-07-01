New Delhi: PPF, NSC, Kisan Vikas Patra, Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme,​​​​ Savings Deposit and other Small Savings Schemes’ interest rates have been kept unchanged till September 30, 2021. The Central government’s decision came as a welcome relief to small savings schemes investors amid the ongoing Covid pandemic. The interest rates on small savings schemes are applicable for the period between July 1, 2021 and September 30, 2021, according to a PTI report. Also Read - Of Mumbai and its Harsh Monsoon

The central government’s decision means the Public Provident Fund (PPF), National Savings Certificate (NSC), and other small savings schemes’ interest rates will remain unchanged. “The rates of interest on various small savings schemes for the second quarter of the financial year 2021-22 starting from July 1, 2021, and ending on September 30, 2021, shall remain unchanged from the current rates applicable for the first quarter (April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021) for FY 2021-22,” Union Ministry of Finance said in a notification. PPF interest rate will remain at 7.1 per cent till September 30, 2021. Kisan Vikas Patra interest rate will be 6.9 per cent. Readers please note that the scheme matures in 124 months. National Savings Certificate (NSC) interest rate continues at 6.8 per cent. Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme​​​​ interest rate remains unchanged at 7.6 per cent. Senior Citizen Savings Scheme interest rate is 7.4 per cent. Monthly Income Account​​ scheme interest rate continues at 6.6 per cent. Savings Deposit interest rate remains at 4 per cent. 1-year Time Deposit interest rate is 5.5 per cent. 2-year time interest rate is 5.5 per cent. 3-year time deposit interest rate is 5.5 per cent. 5-year time deposit interest rate is 6.7 per cent. 5 Year Recurring Deposit Scheme​​ interest rate is 5.8 per cent.

