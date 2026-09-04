PPF, NSC, SCSS: Can NRI be a nominee? What happens to money after account holder’s death

If you are considering naming an NRI family member as your nominee for Public Provident Fund (PPF), National Savings Certificate (NSC) and the Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS) accounts, you should know what the regulations actually permit.

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PPF, NSC, SCSS: Can NRI be a nominee? What happens to money after account holder’s death | Image: AI

Can An NRI Be A Nominee For PPF, NSC Or SCSS? Non-Resident Indians, as per the rules, are not authorised to invest in India’s small-savings schemes such as the Public Provident Fund (PPF), the Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS) and the National Savings Certificate (NSC). But if an individual already has these accounts he/she can name an NRI family member as a nominee. But if an individual is planning to name an NRI family member as his/her nominee, it is important to know the regulations.

Are NRIs Eligible To Be Nominees For PPF, NSC Or SCSS?

According to the guidelines, an NRI can be named as a nominee for PPF, NSC and SCSS accounts. The rules under these small-savings schemes do not restrict nominees to resident Indians.

Notably, the nomination form is generally filled out at the time of opening the account or as per the applicable scheme rules.

It is noted that the central government, in 2023, allowed NRIs to be nominated for the above-mentioned schemes through an amendment. However, eligibility doesn’t make NRIs eligible to open or operate these schemes as investors. It means that NRIs are eligible to receive the proceeds as nominees upon the account holder’s death.

Can An NRI Nominee Transfer PPF, NSC or SCSS Money Abroad After Receiving It?

Eligible NRIs should note that being named as a nominee doesn’t mean the banks automatically transfer the amount to their overseas bank account. On the contrary, the amounts are generally paid in India via the banking/payment process.

Once the money is credited to the NRO account, sending it abroad falls under FEMA and RBI rules for NRO balances.

Note: The USD 1 million facility is different from the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS), which generally applies to resident people.

The authorised dealer, depending on the nature of the amount, may ask for tax documents such as Forms 15CA and 15CB.

What Paperwork Does An NRI Nominee Need To Claim The Proceeds?

It is the duty of the account holder to mention the nominee’s full name, relationship, address and identification details correctly. Here are the documents an NRI nominee needs to claim the amount.

Documents Required Death certificate of the account holder Account passbook, certificate or investment records, where applicable Identity and address proof KYC documents Details of the bank account into which the proceeds are to be credited Additional documents establishing NRI status or overseas residence, where required by the paying institution

Can NRIs Continue Their PPF, NSC Or SCSS Accounts?

The rules and guidelines for being a nominee are different from those for being an account holder.

As per the rules, an NRI cannot open a new PPF, NSC or SCSS account, but an NRI can continue an account that he/she opened when he/she was a resident, depending on the specific scheme rules.

However, NRIs are not authorised to extend the PPF account beyond its original maturity.