New Delhi: Interest rates on popular small savings schemes such as Public Provident Fund (PPF), National Savings Certificate (NSC), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, Kisan Vikas Patra, senior citizen savings scheme and others, have been kept unchanged for the third quarter of 2021-22 by the central government, as per a PTI report.Also Read - Divyanka Tripathi Has a Special Message For Fans Who Are Disheartened After Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 | Exclusive
“The rates of interest on various small savings schemes for the third quarter of the financial year 2021-22 starting from October 1, 2021, and ending on December 31, 2021, shall remain unchanged from the current rates applicable for the second quarter (June 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021) for FY 2021-22,” the finance ministry said in a notification on Thursday. Also Read - Easy Hand Care Tips For Softer, Smoother Hands by Shahnaz Husain
Small Savings Interest Rates October 2021
Also Read - Rashmi Rocket: Taapsee Pannu Had No Idea About Gender-Testing Before Signing Film, Says ‘Had to Google’
- Interest rates for small savings schemes are notified on a quarterly basis.
- Public Provident Fund (PPF) and National Savings Certificate (NSC) will continue to carry an annual interest rate of 7.1 per cent and 6.8 per cent, respectively.
- Kisan Vikas Patra will continue to fetch an interest rate on 6.9 per cent per annum. Notably, the scheme will be matured in 124 months.
- One-year term deposit scheme will continue to earn an interest rate of 5.5 per cent, while the girl child savings scheme Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana account will earn 7.6 per cent.
- The interest rate on the five-year senior citizens savings scheme would be retained at 7.4 per cent. The interest on the senior citizens’ scheme is paid quarterly.
- Interest rate on savings deposits will continue to be 4 per cent per annum.
- Term deposits of one to five years will fetch interest rate in the range of 5.5-6.7 per cent, to be paid quarterly, while the interest rate on five-year recurring deposits will earn a higher interest of 5.8 per cent.