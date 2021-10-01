New Delhi: Interest rates on popular small savings schemes such as Public Provident Fund (PPF), National Savings Certificate (NSC), Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, Kisan Vikas Patra, senior citizen savings scheme and others, have been kept unchanged for the third quarter of 2021-22 by the central government, as per a PTI report.Also Read - Divyanka Tripathi Has a Special Message For Fans Who Are Disheartened After Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 | Exclusive

"The rates of interest on various small savings schemes for the third quarter of the financial year 2021-22 starting from October 1, 2021, and ending on December 31, 2021, shall remain unchanged from the current rates applicable for the second quarter (June 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021) for FY 2021-22," the finance ministry said in a notification on Thursday.

Small Savings Interest Rates October 2021