New Delhi: In the wake of ongoing festive season, the free ration scheme, started by the Narendra Modi-led Centre during the Covid pandemic, has been extended by three months, TV reports said quoting sources on Wednesday. The decision to extend the scheme beyond its stipulated time was taken at a Cabinet meeting. A detailed announcement regarding the same is expected later in the day. The extension will add a burden of Rs 45,000 crore to the national exchequer.Also Read - Delhi Free Ration Scheme Extended Till September 30, Announces CM Arvind Kejriwal

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana

The government had launched Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGYAY) in March 2020 to provide free 5 kg of food grains per person per month to about 80 crore beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) to reduce their hardship during the lockdown period.

This was over and above the general allocation under NFSA.