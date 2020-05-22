Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana 2020: Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan accounts can be opened in the name of a child below 18 years, but above 10 years while his or her parents will be operating the account. An ATM is also issued in the name of the child. At the age of 18, after submitting an identity proof, the bank will be handed the account to the name of the real beneficiary. Also Read - Nine Out of 10 Chances That India Series Will Go Ahead: Cricket Australia

Parents are required to submit any valid proof such as Aadhaar card, passport or ration card, etc. along with their address proof. If the parents do not have any of these documents, then they can submit any one of the documents issued by the central government through which the identity is revealed.

To open a bank account under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, you can download the form from the PM Jan Dhan Yojana website or from the website of any bank. Its forms are also available at branches of banks where you can directly go and fill-up the form in the bank itself.

How to Apply Online for PMFBY

Visit the official website of Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana https://pmjdy.gov.in/

Link for form in English

Link for form in Hindi

Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana is a national mission for financial inclusion to ensure access to financial services, namely, banking/ savings & deposit accounts, remittance, credit, insurance, pension in an affordable manner.

The account can be opened in any bank branch or Business Correspondent (Bank Mitr) outlet. Accounts opened under PMJDY are being opened with Zero balance. However, if the account-holder wishes to get cheque book, he/she will have to fulfill minimum balance criteria.

Documents valid for opening an account under Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana:

1. Passport,

2. Driving licence,

3. Permanent Account Number (PAN) Card,

4. Voter’s Identity Card issued by Election Commission of India,

5. Job card issued by NREGA duly signed by an officer of the State Government,

6. Letter issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India containing details of name, address and Aadhaar number, or

any other document as notified by the Central Government in consultation with the Regulator:

7. Provided that where simplified measures are applied for verifying the identity of the clients the following documents shall be deemed to be officially valid documents:—

identity card with applicant’s Photograph issued by Central/State Government Departments, Statutory/Regulatory Authorities, Public Sector Undertakings, Scheduled Commercial Banks, and Public Financial Institutions;

letter issued by a Gazetted officer, with a duly attested photograph of the person.

Special Benefits under PMJDY Scheme

1. Interest on deposit.

2. Accidental insurance cover of Rs. 2 lakhs

3. No minimum balance required.

4. The scheme provide life cover of Rs. 30,000/- payable on death of the beneficiary, subject to fulfillment of the eligibility condition.

5. Easy Transfer of money across India

6. Beneficiaries of Government Schemes will get Direct Benefit Transfer in these accounts.

7. After satisfactory operation of the account for 6 months, an overdraft facility will be permitted

Access to Pension, insurance products.

8. The Claim under Personal Accidental Insurance under PMJDY shall be payable if the Rupay Card holder have performed minimum one successful financial or non-financial customer induced transaction at any Bank Branch, Bank Mitra, ATM, POS, E-COM etc. Channel both Intra and Inter-bank i.e. on-us (Bank Customer/rupay card holder transacting at same Bank channels) and off-us (Bank Customer/Rupay card holder transacting at other Bank Channels) within 90 days prior to date of accident including accident date will be included as eligible transactions under the Rupay Insurance Program 2019-2020.

9. Overdraft facility upto Rs. 10,000/- is available in only one account per household, preferably lady of the household.