New Delhi: In a bid to provide relief to over 83 million BPL households from the rising price of cooking gas, the Narendra Modi-led Government is reportedly planning to extend the provision of free LPG cylinders for Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries for three months again in FY22. This comes as the cost of 14.2-kg cylinder rose by over Rs 125 since January in the wake of a global price hike.

The continuous hikes have taken up the price of an LPG cylinder to Rs 819 from Rs 694 in January. In the national capital, the price of cooking gas has risen by Rs 237.50 since May 2020.

Sources told news agency IANS that with Covid pandemic still affecting the country and causing disruptions at different levels, the government may come up with further stimulus measures even in FY22. Provision of three free LPG cylinders to Ujjawala subscribers may form part of these stimulus measures when they are announced.

The budget 2021-22 has also announced addition of 10 million beneficiaries under Ujjawala over two years. The government’s flagship scheme under which cooking gas connections are given free of cost to women of below poverty line (BPL) families.

About Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY)

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana was launched by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi on 1 May 2016 to distribute 50 million LPG connections to women of Below Poverty Line families. A budgetary allocation of ₹80 billion was made for the scheme.

