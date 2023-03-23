Home

This scheme introduced by government in 2017 offers financial security to elder people (60 years of age and above) and assists them in covering their post-retirement expenses. The eligible citizens can get guaranteed pensions from this scheme.

New Delhi: For decades, the Life Insurance Corporation of India or LIC has been one of the most trustworthy platforms where Indians, regardless of the age group they’re in, park their money to get good returns. The insurance behemoth always comes up with a slew of policies. One such plan by the LIC is Pradhan Mantri Vandana Vyay Yojana (PMVVY), which offers pensions to investors.

However, the government has set a deadline to invest in this scheme. And the deadline is 31 March 2023.

WHAT IS LIC PRADHAN MANTRI VANDANA VYAY YOJANA?

This scheme introduced by government in 2017 offers financial security to elder people (60 years of age and above) and assists them in covering their post-retirement expenses. The eligible citizens can get guaranteed pensions from this scheme.

LIC Pradhan Mantri Vandana Vyay Yojana will closed for investment after 31 March 2023. In this scheme, the differential return is borne by the government of India. Differential return is the difference between the return earned by LIC and the assured return per annum, as a subsidy on an annual basis.

According to Inursance21, the depositors of this scheme will be receiving a guaranteed pension of 7.4 per month monthly and 7.66 per cent yearly for 10 years. The deposited amount is returned to the policy holder after 10 years.

“For Financial Year 2022-23, the Scheme shall provide an assured pension of 7.40% p.a. payable monthly. This assured rate of pension shall be payable for the full policy term of 10 years for all the policies purchased till 31st March, 2023,” says LIC on its website.

According to the frequency set by the subscriber — monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annually — the pension payments are made at the conclusion of each period during the 10-year policy’s life.

The Union Cabinet led by Prim Minister Narendra Modi has approved the increase in the investment threshold from Rs 7.5 lakhs to Rs 15 lakhs.

