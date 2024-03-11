Home

Pratham EPC Projects IPO Opens Today: Check GMP, Price Band, Allotment Date And other Key Details

It is an entirely fresh issue of 48 lakh equity shares and the lot size is 1,600 shares. Minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹120,000.

Pratham EPC Projects IPO

Pratham EPC Projects initial public offering (IPO) opened on March 11 for subscription & it will close on March 14.

Pratham EPC Projects IPO Price Band:

The IPO is issued with the price band of Rs ₹71 to ₹75 per share. The company is trying to raise ₹36 crore through this issue.

Pratham EPC Projects IPO LOT Size

Pratham EPC Projects IPO objectives:

The funds raised through the IPO will be used to meet working capital requirements,purchase machinery, and general corporate purposes as stated by the company.

Pratham EPC Projects IPO Allotment:

The allotment may be finalized on March 14.

Pratham EPC Projects IPO listing:

The equity shares of Pratham EPC Projects are likely to be listed on NSE SME on March 18.

Pratham EPC Projects IPO Book-Running Lead Manager & Registrar :

The registrar of the issue is Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd. Link Intime India Private Ltd is the book-running lead manager of the Pratham EPC Projects IPO.

Pratham EPC Projects IPO Company Details

The company mainly deals in oil and gas utilities in India. It is known for integrated procurement, engineering, construction, and commissioning.

Pratham EPC Projects IPO Promoters

The promoters of the company are Pratikkumar Vekariya & Nayankumar Pansuriya. In the financial year ending March 2023, the net profit of the company spiked to ₹7.64 crore from ₹4.41 crore in the previous year.

Pratham EPC Projects IPO GMP Today: Pratham EPC Projects IPO grey market premium today is ₹35 per share which implies that equity shares of Pratham EPC Projects were trading at a premium of 46.67%.

