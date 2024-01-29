Home

Business

Pre-Budget Expectations Of Experts From Real Estate And Coworking Sector

Pre-Budget Expectations Of Experts From Real Estate And Coworking Sector

The Finance Ministry has announced that it is very likely that the Indian economy will achieve a growth rate of or above 7 per cent for the Financial Year 24.

What are the expectations of the Real Estate and Coworking Sector? (Representational image/File)

Real Estate and Coworking Sector: On February 1, the Finance Ministry will present the Interim Budget 2024 in which the Finance Ministry has announced that it is very likely that the Indian economy will achieve a growth rate of or above 7 per cent for the financial year 24. Notably, several other experts have said that the economy may achieve another year of 7 per cent real growth in FY25 as well.

Trending Now

If the prognosis for FY25 turns out to be right, it will mark the fourth year post-pandemic that the Indian economy will have grown at or over 7 per cent. That would be an impressive achievement, testifying to the resilience and potential of the Indian economy.

You may like to read

Amidst all this, here we try to figure out the expectations of the Real Estate and Coworking Sector.

1. The Indian real estate sector continued to scale new heights in 2023 driven by positive market sentiments. economic expansion, urbanization, evolving lifestyles, rising disposable incomes, better employment opportunities, increased business activity and government policies amongst others. The desire for homeownership remains undeterred among consumers, as residential sales continue to breach previous highs. This year, the demands go beyond the usual expectation of single-window clearance and industry status, which could unlock financial advantages and streamline project approvals. There is an express need for more tax sops for both homebuyers as well as investors. The government should raise the deduction limit for interest payment on home loans from the existing Rs 2 lakh a year to Rs 5 lakh, which will add momentum to housing demand, reduce GST reduction on under-construction properties and effect adjustments in raw material pricing. For a large section of the population, affordability remains the biggest challenge and hence there should also be expansion in the definition of affordable housing as this would expand the benefits for homebuyers and hence boost the end-user demand. Any tax exemption from rental income will also encourage greater investment in residential real estate.

A moderate reduction in GST rates for the real estate sector would also make homes more affordable and spark demand. We also expect the maximum tax rate of 30 per cent to be reduced to improve the individual’s buying power. The budget should offer a degree of personal tax relief, either by ways of lower tax rates or by readjusting tax slabs, which is the need of the hour. There is a strong case for interest subsidy to first-time homebuyers as this will boost sales in the real estate sector. There is a specific need for income tax relief on a second home and positive measures with regard to long-term capital gains rationalisation, which will benefit home buyers in a big way and also stimulate the real estate sector. We would also like to see announcements to enhance ease of doing business for the developers to create an overall positive climate for real estate investment. We also seek strategic fiscal measures stimulating demand for homebuyers and developers, addressing liquidity concerns, and simplifying regulations.

Overall, we are optimistic that the government would shape its policy actions to promote demand even further this year which has witnessed a stellar growth recently and incentivise people to buy more properties, as the sector is the primary contributor to economic growth. The upcoming interim Union Budget will play a crucial role in defining and sustaining the real estate sector’s growth in the coming days reaching newer heights.

(Author: Ramani Sastri – Chairman & MD, Sterling Developers Pvt. Ltd)

2. The coworking industry has become more relevant than ever with the demand surging significantly in the recent times owing to its affordable pricing options and flexible work culture. Large enterprises too have shifted gears to coworking space as they embraced the hybrid work model to suit their organizational requirements. India continues to be the fastest growing flex office market in the APAC region and is set to account for one-fifth of the office market by 2030. Taking into consideration the popularity of hybrid working, we have a few expectations around GST and taxation from the upcoming interim Union Budget that can further accelerate growth of this sector.

Some of the measures that we could look forward to include lower GST rate for small-scale coworking clients. This will significantly help the coworking industry boost their footprints by attracting small start-ups to be part of the industry as well as increase the revenue collection to the government. The salary upper limit of 25k could be enhanced to 40k and timeline from 3 yrs to 5 yrs to enable start-ups/coworking entities to enjoy the benefit of sec 80JJAA as these industries are generating a greater volume of employment. Input tax credit under GST is an important issue that concerns coworking sector. We expect the budget would enable coworking firms to claim input credit on work contract and construction services supplied so that it is passed on to companies who lease out space for coworking and thereby reduce their overall costs.

Typically stamp and registration duties are high and since both the landlord as well as client agreements are subject to these charges, hence, either concession in such stamp duty rates or allowing twice the duty paid as expenditure under income tax will encourage even the small agreements to get registered. An important requirement for the coworking industry has been Lower/Concessional rate of TDS which will improve the working capital. Another measure that could be announced to intensify growth of the coworking sector is a further and continued extension of tax holiday for start-ups as they would be motivated to scale up their business and enhance investment.

A significant push to infrastructure and single-window clearance system will help in faster establishment of coworking spaces in non-metro cities as well. Overall, the coworking sector, is expecting continued improvement in the ease of doing business which will play an important role in the growth of coworking industry in the near future. Going forward, we hope that the government looks at addressing regulatory concerns and encouraging more coworking firms to open-up through a series of both financial and non-financial incentives and ensure faster economic growth.

(Author: Manas Mehrotra, Founder, 315Work Avenue, a leading coworking player)

3. This year, we have seen robust growth in both residential and commercial real estate, especially in the luxury home segment. Some of the contributing factors for this growth can be identified as ease of fractional ownership, capital appreciation in investing in non-urban locales, evolving buyer demographics, WFH culture, etc. The infrastructural development in various parts of the country and the ease of connectivity between urban and semi-urban areas have also contributed to this growth. Apart from financial aspects, the changing priorities of homebuyers are also playing a major role in the growing demands. Young homebuyers are prioritizing mental and physical health by staying in calm environments, close to nature, and far from the city’s ever-rising pollution and chaos. With all factors positive, India is poised to see positive growth in demand in the housing sector in 2024. This might not be true for all regions. The ascension trend that began in late 2022, will continue until next year. Major investment is expected from the NRIs as India is becoming the land of positive returns, which will also augment the contribution of real estate to India’s GDP. Parallelly, we will also see a rise in the domestic market as the rental real estate business is at its peak due to the higher disposable income of the middle class. To sum up, 2024 looks to be a good year for real estate and ancillary businesses, and we hope this trend continues well into the future.”

(Author: Lincoln Bennet Rodrigues, Chairman and Founder, The Bennet & Bernard Company, known for luxury themed homes in Goa)

4. The Union Budget 2024 should concretize the long-standing demand for conferring an industry status to the real estate sector. Granting an industry status will make the sector eligible to procure capital and interest subsidies and get exemptions and remissions from stamp duty, tariffs, and other duties. There is also a dire need to institute single window/fast track clearance processes and mechanisms in the light of many projects facing protracted delays and home buyers suffering the brunt of delays, as a consequence. The government should also cogitate on increasing the home loan tax rebate and lowering repo rates which will provide a level-playing field to the sector and help to attract home buyers and stave off the continuous cycle of home price inflation. Furthermore, under the climate of a bevy of projects getting incessantly delayed, the government should also consider coming up with some other newer channels of project investment sourcing to help the sector regain demand and pace.

(Author: Vikas Garg, Joint Managing Director, Ganga Realty)

5. The Financial Budget 2024 is the credo guiding and incentivizing every sector of the nation’s economy. We believe that the Budget should echo the rightful expectations of the real estate sector demanding industry status recognition. It will streamline the sector’s aspirations of being at the receiving end of benefits such as getting interest subsidies and relaxations from stamp duties and other forms of tax exactions. It will help the sector bounce back and regain its momentum, boosting demand as well as sales. Additionally, the government should ratify a single window clearance system to end the proverbial chain of project delays, which has become a drag in the path of attracting new home buyers and leveling up demand. The real estate sector is also wishful of the government upshifting the home loan tax rebates with an aim to provide immunity to home buyers, which will ultimately lead to an uptick in sales and real estate demand. Special incentives and timelines should be introduced to promulgate, pace up, and speed up Infrastructural projects in Tier 2 and 3 cities to embolden buyers to invest in the thriving real estate markets brimming with superlative property options and types.

(Author: Saransh Trehan, Managing Director, Trehan Group)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.