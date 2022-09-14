Luxembourg: One of the European Union’s highest courts has largely upheld a huge fine issued to Google by the bloc’s antitrust enforcers in 2018 over its Android mobile operating system.Also Read - Google Considers Producing Some Pixel Phones in India Amid US-China Tensions: Report

The European Court of Justice’s General Court on Wednesday mostly confirmed a European Commission decision to slap Google with a fine of more than 4 billion euros for stifling competition through the dominance of Android. Also Read - YouTube Brings New Features To Improve Platform's Experience in Educational Environments

The court said it was appropriate to give Google a fine of 4.125 billion euros ($4.155 billion), slightly lower than the original 4.34 billion euro penalty. Also Read - Google Brings New Policy to Filter Out Suspicious Ratings, Reviews on Play Store. Read Details

“The General Court largely confirms the Commission’s decision that Google imposed unlawful restrictions on manufacturers of Android mobile devices and mobile network operators in order to consolidate the dominant position of its search engine … In order better to reflect the gravity and duration of the infringement, the General Court considers it appropriate however to impose a fine of 4.125 billion euros on Google, its reasoning differing in certain respects from that of the Commission” the court said.

(With inputs from AP & Reuters)