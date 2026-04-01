Home

Business

XP100 petrol to cost Rs 160 per litre in Delhi as Premium petrol price witnesses major spike, Jet fuel hiked by...

XP100 petrol to cost Rs 160 per litre in Delhi as Premium petrol price witnesses major spike, Jet fuel hiked by…

ATF prices in Delhi were initially hiked from Rs 96,638.14 per kilolitre to Rs 2,07,341.22 per kilolitre, marking the first time aviation fuel crossed the Rs 2 lakh per kl threshold.

New Delhi: In a major development, the Indian Oil Corporation Limited increased the prices of premium petrol and diesel in the national capital. The prices of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) were doubled on the same day before being rolled back for domestic airlines. It is important to note that the commercial LPG cylinder rates have also gone up sharply over the past month.

Here are some of the key details:

XP100 petrol now costs Rs 160 per litre in Delhi. It was Rs 149 earlier.

Xtra Green premium diesel now costs Rs 92.99 per litre.

It was Rs 91.49 earlier. XP100 is a 100-octane petrol.

It is meant for high-end cars and superbikes for better engine performance.

Notably, Indian Oil has not released any official statement after the price hike. This comes as global oil and fuel prices have surged due to the Middle East conflict and supply disruptions. On March 27, the Modi government cut excise duty on regular petrol and diesel by Rs 10 per litre each. This helped oil companies keep normal pump prices steady despite rising global costs.

ATF prices in Delhi were initially hiked from ₹96,638.14 per kilolitre to Rs 2,07,341.22 per kilolitre, marking the first time aviation fuel crossed the ₹2 lakh per kl threshold. However, within hours, the rate for domestic airlines was revised to Rs 1,04,927 per kl.

Owing to the global factors, including disruption of key shipping routes such as the Strait of Hormuz., the government earlier had said that the prices were expected to rise by over 100 per cent. However, oil companies passed on only a partial and staggered increase to avoid a sudden shock to airlines.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Even after the revision, ATF remains among the highest ever. The previous peak was in 2022, when prices had touched about Rs 1.1 lakh per kl after oil prices surged following Russia’s military action in Ukraine.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.